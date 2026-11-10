Repair Cafe
Repair Cafe
Toss it? No way! Bring an item that needs repair to the Repair Cafe and work with a Coach to fix it. Saratoga Springs Public Library and Sustainable Saratoga are excited to host our 18th Repair Café at the library on Saturday, December 5 from 1pm – 4pm. https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/repair-cafe-10/
Saratoga Springs Public Library
Free
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
Saratoga Springs Public Library
49 Henry St.Sararoga Springs, New York 12866
5185847860