Relationships with Fungi. . . It Can Seem Complicated

A special talk on the wonderful word of mushrooms for the John Cage Mycological Foray!

Join us at the John Cage Trust for an exploration into the funky and fascinating world of Fungal Relationships and build on your Ecological Literacy!

Fungi are amazing ecological facilitators! They form some of the most interesting relationships and partner with a wide variety of organisms. These associations can be mutualistic, or one organism may benefit while the other seems unaffected, but some relationships are downright parasitic (which is not always negative)!

The talk will be given by Luke Sarrantonio as part of the John Cage Mycological Foray at Bard College (click the link for the compete schedule of free events).

Luke Sarrantonio has had a dynamic career in Mycology (15+ years), developing ecology and cultivation-based educational programs, organizing an annual mushroom and arts festival (For the Love of Fungi), community projects, and a line of functional mushroom products (under the name Mycophilic). His most recent projects include an outdoor mushroom farm and teaching space with his partner Kaya, at their farm in Accord, NY (Eat Flowers Farm), and a community project called Eat More Mushrooms. He also offers mentorships and private classes.