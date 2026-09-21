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Raphaël Feuillâtre, guitar

Raphaël Feuillâtre, guitar

This French artist’s recordings are some of the most streamed guitar music in the world. Returning after his awe-inspiring debut at Mont Pleasant in 2024, Feuillâtre brings an “uncommon breadth of spirit that shines through every note” (Gramophone) to beloved guitar masterpieces from Spain and Latin America.

Works of Albéniz, Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos, & others

Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
https://capitalregionclassical.org/
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.
Schenectady, New York 12308