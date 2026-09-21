Raphaël Feuillâtre, guitar
Raphaël Feuillâtre, guitar
This French artist’s recordings are some of the most streamed guitar music in the world. Returning after his awe-inspiring debut at Mont Pleasant in 2024, Feuillâtre brings an “uncommon breadth of spirit that shines through every note” (Gramophone) to beloved guitar masterpieces from Spain and Latin America.
Works of Albéniz, Piazzolla, Villa-Lobos, & others
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308