Pumpkin Smash! with Community Compost
Pumpkin Smash! with Community Compost
Pumpkin Smash! with Community Compost
Saturday, November 7 • 1:00‑2:00pm
Pitney Meadows Community Farm
Let’s turn your pumpkins into something good! Join us for Pumpkin Smash — recycle your seasonal pumpkins with our Community Compost program’s vertical drum system. Bring your pumpkins, smash ‘em, and help divert food waste from the landfill. LIMIT 1 pumpkin per household. Pre-register here.
NO pumpkins with glitter or paint.
https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/pumpkin-smash-with-community-compost/
Pitney Meadows Community Farm
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
Pitney Meadows Community Farm
223 West AveSaratoga, New York 12866
5182900008
contact@pitneymeadows.org