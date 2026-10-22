Pumpkin Smash! with Community Compost

Saturday, November 7 • 1:00‑2:00pm

Pitney Meadows Community Farm

Let’s turn your pumpkins into something good! Join us for Pumpkin Smash — recycle your seasonal pumpkins with our Community Compost program’s vertical drum system. Bring your pumpkins, smash ‘em, and help divert food waste from the landfill. LIMIT 1 pumpkin per household. Pre-register here.

NO pumpkins with glitter or paint.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/pumpkin-smash-with-community-compost/