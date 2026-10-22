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Pumpkin Smash! with Community Compost

Pumpkin Smash! with Community Compost

Pumpkin Smash! with Community Compost
Saturday, November 7 • 1:00‑2:00pm
Pitney Meadows Community Farm

Let’s turn your pumpkins into something good! Join us for Pumpkin Smash — recycle your seasonal pumpkins with our Community Compost program’s vertical drum system. Bring your pumpkins, smash ‘em, and help divert food waste from the landfill. LIMIT 1 pumpkin per household. Pre-register here.

NO pumpkins with glitter or paint.

https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/pumpkin-smash-with-community-compost/

Pitney Meadows Community Farm
Free
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
sustainablesaratoga.org
Pitney Meadows Community Farm
223 West Ave
Saratoga, New York 12866
5182900008
contact@pitneymeadows.org
https://www.pitneymeadowscommunityfarm.org/