Pumpkin Party and Art Contest
Pumpkin Party and Art Contest
Join us for our annual Pumpkin Party on the Hill
Community event– come one, come all!
Enjoy pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin painting, and seasonal crafts for all ages at Historic Cherry Hill
Free admission, no registration required
Saturday, 10/10/26
12:00-3:00 pm
PUMPKIN CARVING/ART CONTEST INFORMATION:
Sign up for the Pumpkin Art Contest at Historic Cherry Hill
HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqeOzwTV9bfJkzWTkqGh9zFyb1tpFbZn5CMuaLihtJJQdTmg/viewform
All ages welcome! Enter as an individual, Group, or K-12 — no cost to enter.
Carve or paint a pumpkin inspired by Cherry Hill’s history!
Pumpkins provided: Pick up at the museum on Friday 10/2; return completed pumpkin by Tuesday 10/6
Pumpkins will be displayed at Historic Cherry Hill throughout October
https://historiccherryhill.org/event/pumpkin-party-on-the-hill-2/