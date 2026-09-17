Pumpkin Party and Art Contest

Join us for our annual Pumpkin Party on the Hill

Community event– come one, come all!

Enjoy pumpkin ice cream, pumpkin painting, and seasonal crafts for all ages at Historic Cherry Hill

Free admission, no registration required

Saturday, 10/10/26

12:00-3:00 pm

PUMPKIN CARVING/ART CONTEST INFORMATION:

Sign up for the Pumpkin Art Contest at Historic Cherry Hill

HERE: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeqeOzwTV9bfJkzWTkqGh9zFyb1tpFbZn5CMuaLihtJJQdTmg/viewform

All ages welcome! Enter as an individual, Group, or K-12 — no cost to enter.

Carve or paint a pumpkin inspired by Cherry Hill’s history!

Pumpkins provided: Pick up at the museum on Friday 10/2; return completed pumpkin by Tuesday 10/6

Pumpkins will be displayed at Historic Cherry Hill throughout October

https://historiccherryhill.org/event/pumpkin-party-on-the-hill-2/