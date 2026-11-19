3 Wednesdays

January 20, 27, February 3 (Make up Day Feb 10th)

6:00 - 8:30 pm

Ages 14 and Up

In this 3-day course, students will learn how to carve a linoleum block, print their design onto fabric, and sew their very own linocut pillows! Riss Principe will guide students through carving, mark-making,print registration, and beginner-friendly sewing machine techniques. Discover one of the many possibilities of printing on textile and take home a handmade, statement pillow! No prior experience necessary.

Materials and open studio hours included.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory.

Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art