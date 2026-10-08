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Pride Mixer @ The Hyde Collection

Pride Mixer @ The Hyde Collection

Join Lower Adirondack Pride for a Community Mixer and experience the treasures of Glens Falls while meeting amazing people in your community! Mingle, chat, and make new connections—no cost, no registration, just good vibes and great company!

The Hyde Collection
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Hyde Collection
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/

Artist Group Info

allisonschmitt98@gmail.com
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren Street
Glens Falls, New York 12801
(518) 792-1761
adminassist@hydecollection.org
http://www.hydecollection.org/