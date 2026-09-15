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Pollinator Palooza Pop Up

Pollinator Palooza Pop Up

We have your fall planting needs covered with the Pollinator Committee’s Pollinator Palooza Pop-up Native Plant Sale on Sunday, October 4th. Come out to beautiful Hudson Crossing Park in Schuylerville from 12-3 PM for a wide selection of plants provided by Home Earth Alliance’s Imagine Native Plant Farm in Glenmont. Get planting this fall and get a head start on the 2027 growing season before winter sets in., https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/pollinator-palooza-pop-up/

Hudson Crossing Park
Free
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
sustainablesaratoga.org
Hudson Crossing Park
Co Rd 42
Schuylerville, New York 12871
https://www.hudsoncrossingpark.org/