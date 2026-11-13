Join us for a poetry reading by John Yau in conjunction with the exhibition Invitation to the Light Factory | Suzan Frecon and Marcella Durand.

John Yau is a poet, art critic, fiction writer, and publisher. He has published numerous books of poetry, most recently Diary of Small Discontents: New & Selected Poems, 1974–2024 (Omnidawn, 2025), and his books of art criticism include The Passionate Spectator: Essays on Art and Poetry (University of Michigan Press, 2006). Yau’s has received the Lavan Award from the Academy of American Poets, fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts, and grants from the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation. He founded the nonprofit press Black Square Editions.

Free parking is available during the event in State Quad Student Parking Lot.