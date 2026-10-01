Plan Your Holiday Table: A Wine-Tasting Fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters

Your holiday wine list starts here.

Before the Thanksgiving rush and the holiday party season, spend an evening at Black Birch Vineyard, Hatfield's award-winning boutique winery, tasting your way to the bottles that will make your holiday table. Wine author Carlo DeVito (How to Drink Wine; publisher of East Coast Wineries) is your guide, helping you discover new favorites for every gathering, from Thanksgiving dinner to the perfect bottle to give as a gift.

Your ticket includes:

- A wine tasting at Black Birch Vineyard

- Delicious local food

- A shot at the Blind Bottle Raffle

Raise a glass for a great cause. Every ticket supports Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hampshire County, a program of CHD, which matches young people with caring adult mentors who help them build confidence and reach their full potential.

Tickets are $50 for the first 25 sold and $60 general admission. A limited number will be available at the door, so reserve yours early. Guests must be 21 or older to taste.

Thank you to our sponsor, Greenfield Savings Bank.

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/plan-your-holiday-table