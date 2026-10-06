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Plagues, Famine, and Natural Disasters in the Ottoman Empire

Plagues, Famine, and Natural Disasters in the Ottoman Empire

A presentation on the environmental history of the Ottoman Empire by social historian, Yaron Ayalon.

Skidmore College: Davis Auditorium in Palamountain Hall
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Skidmore College Office of Special Programs
cstephen@skidmore.edu

Artist Group Info

cmerrill@skidmore.edu
Skidmore College: Davis Auditorium in Palamountain Hall
815 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-580-5593
cmerrill@skidmore.edu
https://www.skidmore.edu/greenberg-residency/index.php