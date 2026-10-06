Plagues, Famine, and Natural Disasters in the Ottoman Empire
Plagues, Famine, and Natural Disasters in the Ottoman Empire
A presentation on the environmental history of the Ottoman Empire by social historian, Yaron Ayalon.
Skidmore College: Davis Auditorium in Palamountain Hall
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Skidmore College Office of Special Programs
cstephen@skidmore.edu
Artist Group Info
cmerrill@skidmore.edu
Skidmore College: Davis Auditorium in Palamountain Hall
815 North BroadwaySaratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-580-5593
cmerrill@skidmore.edu