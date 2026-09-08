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Pinchas Zukerman, violin and Shai Wosner, piano perform at The Hotchkiss School

Pinchas Zukerman, violin and Shai Wosner, piano perform at The Hotchkiss School

Experience an afternoon of Beethoven with acclaimed violinist Pinchas Zukerman and pianist Shai Wosner, performing three of Beethoven’s celebrated violin sonatas on Sunday, October 4, at 4:30 p.m. in Katherine M. Elfers Hall. Free and open to the public.

Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
Free &amp; Open to the Public
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Hotchkiss School
https://www.hotchkiss.org/
Katherine M Elfers Hall, Esther Eastman Music Center at The Hotchkiss School
11 Interlaken Road
Lakeville, Connecticut 06039
https://www.hotchkiss.org/our-school/summer-programs/summer-concert-series