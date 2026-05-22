Pick Your Own Herbal Bouquet

Hand pick your very own herbal bouquet from our stunning Herb Garden!

Come make beautiful herbal bouquets in our Herb Garden. Hand pick and clip your own herbs under staff guidance and fill up the provided mason jar (while supplies last).

Each herb in the garden is labelled and specifies what the Shakers would have used the herb for.

If you'd like to pay cash please call 518-456-7890, x3 or email community@shakerheritage.org to reserve your spot!