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Photobook Signing: Collar City & Hunter Gatherer

Photobook Signing: Collar City & Hunter Gatherer

Meet and converse with contemporary photographers Susan B. Anthony and David Ricci about their recently published photobooks from MW Editions, NYC. Anthony’s Collar City traces a decade-long relationship with Troy, NY, a city shaped by industry, loss, and renewal—a “quietly powerful photographic book” (Photo.com). Ricci’s Hunter Gatherer is the culmination of a seven-year project photographing at resale marketplaces throughout the United States, exploring the stories and cultural meanings embedded in the objects we buy and sell—“extraordinary, honest and true” (Frames Magazine). Prints from both books will be on view.

Bernay Fine Art
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Bernay Fine Art
413-645-3421
paula@bernayfineart.com
https://www.bernayfineart.com/

Artist Group Info

DAVID T RICCI
davidricci123@gmail.com
https://www.davidricci.net/
Bernay Fine Art
296 Main St.
Great Barrington, Massachusetts 01230
413-645-3421
paula@bernayfineart.com
https://www.bernayfineart.com/