PHENOM: Magic & Mentalism with Peter Samelson at Bridge Street Theatre

PHENOM

Magic & Mentalism: Where Reality Begins to Bend

October 30–November 1, 2026

Bridge Street Theatre | Catskill, NY

This Halloween Weekend, Bridge Street Theatre invites you to enter a world where reality begins to bend! Acclaimed magician and mentalist Peter Samelson, praised by Penn & Teller as “one of the greatest living magicians,” brings “PHENOM” to the MainStage for four extraordinary performances.

Drawing on 50 years of his acclaimed repertoire, Samelson invites audiences into a mesmerizing exploration of memory, perception, and the limits of the senses. Experience impossible coincidences, uncanny revelations, and astonishing illusions that challenge everything you think you know about what is possible.

A recipient of the Merlin Award for Lifetime Achievement and co-founder of New York City's long-running “Monday Night Magic,” Samelson is internationally recognized for his distinctive approach to theatrical illusion.

Staged in collaboration with international textile installation artist Karen St Pierre, “PHENOM” features the U.S. debut of her evocative work in a perfect fusion of master illusion and haunting surrealism.

As the boundaries between thought, sensation, and reality begin to blur, one question lingers: “When is it magic, and when is it insanity?”

Prepare for an unforgettable theatrical experience where the mind is the mystery, the senses are unreliable, and anything may be possible.

Performances:

Friday, October 30, 2026 — 7 PM

Saturday, October 31, 2026 — 2 PM and 7 PM

Sunday, November 1, 2026 — 2 PM

Tickets: $30 Adults | $25 Students

Tickets and information: https://bridgest.org/phenom/