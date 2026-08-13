Canadian pianist Sarah Hagen’s extensive touring has taken her across Canada, to Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany and Italy, and twice to New York City’s Carnegie Hall. With “Perk up, pianist!” Sarah Hagen has transformed her award-winning role as “concert pianist” into a stand-up, or rather, sit-down comedy. Pairing anecdotes from the road with some of her favorite pieces by Chopin, Debussy, and Liszt, Sarah takes audiences deep inside the world of a classical musician as she shares her earnest efforts to keep her spirits up amid troublesome times. Part storytelling and part recital, “Perk up, pianist!” has been described as “one of the best hours I’ve ever spent at the Fringe” [The Coast, Halifax].