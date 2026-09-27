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Party with a Purpose - fundraiser, cocktail party & auction

Party with a Purpose - fundraiser, cocktail party & auction

Please join us to dance, fundraise, raise a glass and participate in a silent and live auction while also celebrating Leslie Kidder as this year's special honoree. Leslie has been a past president and chair of the Religious School committee............a dedicated congregant of Congregation Emanuel

Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley
$90
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley
info@cehv.org
www.cehv.org

Artist Group Info

sueziw@yahoo.com
Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley
243 Albany Ave
Kingston, New York 12401
info@cehv.org
www.cehv.org