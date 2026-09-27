Party with a Purpose - fundraiser, cocktail party & auction
Party with a Purpose - fundraiser, cocktail party & auction
Please join us to dance, fundraise, raise a glass and participate in a silent and live auction while also celebrating Leslie Kidder as this year's special honoree. Leslie has been a past president and chair of the Religious School committee............a dedicated congregant of Congregation Emanuel
Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley
$90
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley
info@cehv.org
Artist Group Info
sueziw@yahoo.com
Congregation Emanuel of the Hudson Valley
243 Albany AveKingston, New York 12401
info@cehv.org