OXI Day at the USS Slater
OXI Day at the USS Slater
The USS Slater served in the Greek Navy for 40 years as A/T AETOS. This event commemorates the ship's Greek service. OXI Day is a military holiday in Greece. "OXI" is the Greek word for "No". It symbolizes Greece's involvement in WWII.
USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum
518-431-1943
info@ussslater.org
USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum
41 BroadwayAlbany, New York 12202
518-431-1943
info@ussslater.org