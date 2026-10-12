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OXI Day at the USS Slater

OXI Day at the USS Slater

The USS Slater served in the Greek Navy for 40 years as A/T AETOS. This event commemorates the ship's Greek service. OXI Day is a military holiday in Greece. "OXI" is the Greek word for "No". It symbolizes Greece's involvement in WWII.

USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum
518-431-1943
info@ussslater.org
https://ussslater.org
USS Slater Destroyer Escort Historical Museum
41 Broadway
Albany, New York 12202
518-431-1943
info@ussslater.org
https://ussslater.org