Ordinary Hearts: Paintings/Mixed Media by The Ordinary Walter

December 4-19 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica

Opening Reception – Friday December 4, 5-7 p.m.

Artist Talk – Saturday December 19, 1 p.m.

Regular Gallery Hours – Thursdays & Saturdays from 12-2 p.m.

Exhibit is free and open to the public. For additional information contact

Rainer at 315-395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de

