Ordinary Hearts: Paintings/Mixed Media by The Ordinary Walter
Ordinary Hearts: Paintings/Mixed Media by The Ordinary Walter
Ordinary Hearts: Paintings/Mixed Media by The Ordinary Walter
December 4-19 at The Other Side Gallery, 2011 Genesee St., Utica
Opening Reception – Friday December 4, 5-7 p.m.
Artist Talk – Saturday December 19, 1 p.m.
Regular Gallery Hours – Thursdays & Saturdays from 12-2 p.m.
Exhibit is free and open to the public. For additional information contact
Rainer at 315-395-5235 or rainermariawehner@web.de
The Other Side
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Other Side of Utica Community Forum and Gallery
315 395-5235
rainermariawehner@web.de
The Other Side
2011 Genesee StreetUtica, New York 13201
315-735-4825