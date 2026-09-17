Opening Reception: Kiki Smith's VISITING
Opening Reception: Kiki Smith's VISITING
Shaker Museum invites you to join us for the opening reception of Visiting, our next exhibition at Shaker Outpost.
Kiki Smith’s exhibition, Visiting, considers the quiet intimacy of welcome, bringing together a selection of Smith’s blankets with case goods she curated from Shaker Museum’s collection.
Shaker Museum Pop-Up
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Museum and Library
programs@shakermuseum.us
Artist Group Info
Kiki Smith
Shaker Museum Pop-Up
4 Depot SquareChatham , New York 12037
programs@shakermuseum.us