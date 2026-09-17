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Opening Reception: Kiki Smith's VISITING

Opening Reception: Kiki Smith's VISITING

Shaker Museum invites you to join us for the opening reception of Visiting, our next exhibition at Shaker Outpost.

Kiki Smith’s exhibition, Visiting, considers the quiet intimacy of welcome, bringing together a selection of Smith’s blankets with case goods she curated from Shaker Museum’s collection.

Shaker Museum Pop-Up
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shaker Museum and Library
programs@shakermuseum.us
shakermuseum.us

Artist Group Info

Kiki Smith
Shaker Museum Pop-Up
4 Depot Square
Chatham , New York 12037
programs@shakermuseum.us
Shakermuseum.us