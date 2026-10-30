Open Stage
Open Stage
Next Stage guest hosts an Open Stage evening, typically hosted by Vermont Timbre. This is an open, supportive space for musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds to share their work. Sets will be 10–15 minutes. To sign up to perform, email Mike at mmrowicki@gmail.com. Audience members, please RSVP. $10 suggested donation; performers and audience alike help support the space. Come to perform, come to listen, or come to do both—community, creativity, and great music guaranteed.
Next Stage Arts
$10 suggested donation
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts Project
802-387-0102
info@nextstagearts.org
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org