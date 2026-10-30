Next Stage guest hosts an Open Stage evening, typically hosted by Vermont Timbre. This is an open, supportive space for musicians, poets, storytellers, and performers of all kinds to share their work. Sets will be 10–15 minutes. To sign up to perform, email Mike at mmrowicki@gmail.com. Audience members, please RSVP. $10 suggested donation; performers and audience alike help support the space. Come to perform, come to listen, or come to do both—community, creativity, and great music guaranteed.