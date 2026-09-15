One Body: Dispatches from Idaho

A live, one-woman show based on true stories from Idaho women, doctors, politicians, and activists in an intimate exploration of the real-world repercussions of abortion bans in deeply conservative states written by Jimmy Maize, based on the work of Jen Jackson Quintano, founder of The Pro-Voice Project. Directed by Maridee Slater and Jimmy Maize, performed by Emily Donahoe. Presented in partnership with the Program for the Study of Women, Gender & Sexuality, the Smith Office for the Arts, and the Theatre Department. A conversation with the production team follows. Tickets are free. Reservations encouraged at smitharts.ludus.com.