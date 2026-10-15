On the Fringes of Liberty

The Lisette Project presents a program about revolutionaries in Haiti, France, and the United States who stood at the edges of freedom’s promise. With chamber music, anthem parodies, vaudeville tunes, and sacred music, their program paints a sonic landscape of the Revolutionary Atlantic, troubling and expanding the borders of what the Declaration of Independence imagined. The Lisette Project is a performance and research collective based in Ithaca, New York. Founded in 2021 by the artistic director, Jean Bernard Cerin, the group explores the history of Haitian classical music and its intersections with broader global currents.