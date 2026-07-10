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Of Thee I Sing: A Musical Tour of American History

Of Thee I Sing: A Musical Tour of American History

Join soprano Tinky Weisblat, composer/pianist Jerry Noble, and friends for a reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by a brief history of the United States through song. Highlights will include major wars; the best-known campaign song of all time, “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too”; an African-American Spiritual; the temperance movement; the Great Depression; and much more. The audience will be encouraged to sing along on several songs, from “Yankee Doodle” to “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

The program is part of Hawley Day, the hamlet of Hawley’s annual reunion, but is open to the public. The day will begin with the annual meeting of Hawley’s Historical Society at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow; then the musical program. On display throughout the day will be examples of Hawleyites’ creativity, from metalwork to books to cookies.

This event is free, sponsored by the Sons & Daughters of Hawley, several local cultural councils, and Mass Humanities. Donations to the Sons & Daughters, Hawley’s historical society, are welcome, however.

Hawley Meeting House
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Sons & Daughters of Hawley
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net
https://sonsanddaughtersofhawley.org/

Artist Group Info

Tinky Weisblat
drtinky@earthlink.net
tinkycooks.com
Hawley Meeting House
332 East Hawley Road
Hawley, Massachusetts 01339
4133394747
drtinky@earthlink.net
https://sonsanddaughtersofhawley.org/