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Odyssey Opera Resurrects Boston Classicists in Concert

Odyssey Opera Resurrects Boston Classicists in Concert

True to Odyssey Opera's tradition of resurrecting forgotten or under-performed masterpieces, this unique, one-night-only program offers audiences a rare glimpse into the Second New England School. Program includes three rarely heard works written at the turn of the 20th Century: Lamia (1908), a lush orchestral tone poem by Edward MacDowell; Jephthah’s Daughter (1903), a dramatic concert aria by Amy Beach featuring acclaimed soprano Sarah Coburn; Il Padrone (1912), the highly anticipated Boston premiere of the opera by George Whitefield Chadwick featuring a stellar cast including soprano Toni Marie Palmertree, mezzo-soprano, Kate Aldrich, baritone Troy Cook, mezzo-soprano Sarah Heltzel, tenor John Viscardi, and soprano Sarah Coburn.

NEC's Jordan Hall
$15+
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

ODyssey Opera
http://www.odysseyopera.org
NEC's Jordan Hall
30 Gainsborough Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02116
http://www.bmop.org