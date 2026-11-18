Ring in 2027 with live music, local talent, and a city-wide celebration as we kick off Saratoga Springs 250!

New Year's Eve - Thursday, December 31, 2026 FREE to Attend

6:45pm - 7:30pm Saratoga Springs City Center (MAIN HALL)

TV Doctors (featuring Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer)

The Eddie's Award-Winning JAM BAND of the YEAR 2024 & 2026

See the TV Doctors starting at 6:45pm - 7:30pm

Saratoga Springs City Center (MAIN HALL)

522 Broadway

Saratoga Springs, New York

This year's celebration puts the spotlight on the region's incredible music scene, featuring past Capital Region Thomas Edison Music Award winners and nominees.

Discover Saratoga

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Saratoga Springs with FREE live music, family-friendly fun, fireworks, and more on Thursday, December 31!

Reserve your FREE general admission button and start planning your New Year’s Eve in Saratoga Springs at ticket link:

https://secure.proctorscollaborative.org/.../saratoga-new...

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Follow the TV Doctors all social media platforms

TV Doctors are an experimental instrumental trio based in Albany, NY, known for genre-bending improvised music that blends psychedelic rock, funk, jazz, and prog. Comprised of Josh Witmer (guitar), Evan Conway (bass), and Bob Morris (drums), they are active in the Capital District scene, performing Alive @ 5 in 2025, and several music festivals.

TV Doctors are 2024 & 2026 Eddie Award Winners:

Best Capital Region Jam Band of the Year

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVDoctorsBand

Bandcamp: https://tvdoctors.bandcamp.com

Instagram: instagram.com/tvdoctors

Linkedin: linkedin.com/T.V.DoctorsBand

Twitter: https://x.com/TVDoctors_Band

Blue Sky: bsky.app/profile/tvdoctorsband.bsky.social

Thank you for your continued support of live music / venues

