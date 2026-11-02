For one night only, audiences will have the chance to see Academy Award winner Melissa Leo up close in one of the most powerful two-person dramas of the American stage. Leo and local actor Hannah Munson will play mother and daughter in a staged reading of Marsha Norman’s ‘night, Mother, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award nominee for Best Play, directed by Jessica Bauman.

Set over a single evening in a rural home, ‘night, Mother follows Thelma and her daughter Jessie in a conversation that becomes a race against the clock: Jessie has calmly announced she plans to end her life before the night is over, and her mother has only the evening to change her mind. Funny, frank and devastating, the play is a landmark of American theater and a showcase for two performers at full strength.

Leo, who won the Academy Award for The Fighter, is a veteran of stage and screen known for many memorable and highly acclaimed roles. She is joined by Munson, a familiar face to local audiences through her work with Actors & Writers and Little Theatre of Wonder. Presented by Arts Society of Kingston, 'night, Mother will be the inaugural production of Wayward Daughter Theatre Company, and the evening will serve as a fundraiser to help create and produce more women-led contemporary theater in Kingston.

