Nicholas Thompson: author of "The Running Ground" and CEO of The Atlantic
Nicholas Thompson: author of "The Running Ground" and CEO of The Atlantic
Join us for an evening with Nicholas Thompson, journalist, CEO of The Atlantic, and one of America's fastest masters runners.
Thompson will discuss his bestselling book, The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports, a moving exploration of running, personal growth, and the bonds that shape us.
7 p.m. Friday, October 9
Recital Hall, UAlbany Performing Arts Center
1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222
Free and open to the public. No registration.
Books will be available for sale. A signing will follow the conversation.
More event information: https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/nicholasthompson
Cosponsored by the Albany Running Exchange (ARE), a community-based running organization founded as a student club at the University at Albany in 2002 by UAlbany alum Josh Merlis, who will serve as moderator for this event.