New York’s 30x30 Goals and the Role of the Adirondacks

Of New York state's approximately 35 million acres, environmental conservation officials believe about 8.1 million acres are conserved. The state's goal to protect 30% of its lands and waters by 2030 is about 6.7%, or 2.2 million acres away.

So far, the Adirondack Park has played a critical role in the state's accounting. Of the approximately 5.8 million acres within the Blue Line, about 78%, or 4.5 million acres, is considered conserved. The park's conserved lands make up about half of what the state has already protected.

So what role will it continue to play, as the state looks to close the gap? Will we reach that goal in the next 3 1/2 years? Join Adirondack Explorer as we examine the state's 30x30 effort and how our Adirondack Park continues to shape the future of conservation.

Panel moderated by the Explorer's Policy Reporter Gwendolyn Craig:

Claudia K. Braymer, Esq., Executive Director, Protect the Adirondacks! Inc.

Josh Clague, NY Department of Environmental Conservation Forester and Forest Preserve and Conservation Chief

Chris Jage, Conservation Program Director, Adirondack Land Trust

Trey Martin, Director of Conservation and Rural Community Development, Vermont Housing and Conservation Board

James T. Townsend, Sr. Advisor and Counsel, Adirondack Landowners Association, Inc.