Where can a music lover hear a musical ensemble consisting entirely of accordions, accompanied by vocalists and drummer, combining the sounds of most popular instruments and playing a song list from a wide variety of genres in a single concert? The answer lies in a concert performance of the New England Digital Orchestra (NEDO). The NEDO is the first of its kind in the nation, and one of only two known in existence throughout the world! Formed in 2015 by its conductor, internationally recognized accordionist and music educator Anselmo “Sam” Falcetti of Wilbraham, MA, the NEDO draws its members from four of the six New England states. The NEDO is truly unique because of its ability to produce such a wide variety of instrumental sounds and musical styles. Whether it’s Broadway tunes, Hollywood soundtracks, Rock’n’roll, country hits, classical compositions, Big Band swing, or Patriotic favorites, music lovers get a taste of each at a NEDO concert!