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Neon Moon’s Honky Tonk Night and Album Release

Neon Moon’s Honky Tonk Night and Album Release

Neon Moons, a country band based out of New York's Hudson Valley known for lively local honky tonk dance nights will release their debut album Day Late & A Dollar Short at Half Moon Hudson, July 17th, 8 to late.

Check out their recently released singles Day Late & A Dollar Short & Don't Tempt Me Satan everywhere you stream music.

Half Moon Hudson
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Neon Moons
losneonmoons@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/neon__moons/
Half Moon Hudson
44 s front st
Hudson , New York 12534
15188281562
thehalfmoonhudson@gmail.com
www.thehalfmoonhudson.com