Neon Moon’s Honky Tonk Night and Album Release
Neon Moon’s Honky Tonk Night and Album Release
Neon Moons, a country band based out of New York's Hudson Valley known for lively local honky tonk dance nights will release their debut album Day Late & A Dollar Short at Half Moon Hudson, July 17th, 8 to late.
Check out their recently released singles Day Late & A Dollar Short & Don't Tempt Me Satan everywhere you stream music.
Half Moon Hudson
08:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Neon Moons
losneonmoons@gmail.com
Half Moon Hudson
44 s front stHudson , New York 12534
15188281562
thehalfmoonhudson@gmail.com