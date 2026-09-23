Navratri 2026 — Live Garba Night. Four nights of high-energy Gujarati folk dancing with a live band, presented by Gujarati Samaj Of Capital District. No experience needed — if you can clap and walk, you can garba! A fun cultural night out: date night, family night, or a night with friends. A variety of Indian food will be available. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/navratri-2026-live-garba-night-tickets-2001904889414