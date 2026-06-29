Music at Hevreh: "A Classical Conversation" Concert
Music at Hevreh: "A Classical Conversation" Concert
Music at Hevreh presents: "A Classical Conversation" Concert to benefit Hevreh of Southern Berkshire. Please join us for the live premiere of new Jewish music featuring members of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The performance will be followed by a discussion with the composer, and a bubbly toast to the launch of our Music at Hevreh series and to Summer in the Berkshires!
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire
$60 members/ $75 non-members
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 7 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire
(413) 528-6378
info@hevreh.org
Hevreh of Southern Berkshire
270 State RoadGreat Barrington, Massachusetts 01230
(413) 528-6378
info@hevreh.org