Mulled Wine and Murder Tours

Enjoy an evening of "mulled wine and murder" by the glow of jack-o'-lantern light with food and beverage tastings from circa 1827-the year of Cherry Hill's infamous murder. A collaboration with the Siena Beverage Institute.

Be among the first to view the pumpkin art show--carved and painted pumpkins by local artists inspired by Cherry Hill and is murder-- and cast a vote for your favorite.

A murder-themed tour of the historic house will follow the tasting.