Mulled Wine and Murder Tours
Mulled Wine and Murder Tours
Enjoy an evening of "mulled wine and murder" by the glow of jack-o'-lantern light with food and beverage tastings from circa 1827-the year of Cherry Hill's infamous murder. A collaboration with the Siena Beverage Institute.
Be among the first to view the pumpkin art show--carved and painted pumpkins by local artists inspired by Cherry Hill and is murder-- and cast a vote for your favorite.
A murder-themed tour of the historic house will follow the tasting.
Historic Cherry Hill
25
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Historic Cherry Hill
523 1/2 S. Pearl StAlbany, New York 12202
5184344791
deborah@historiccherryhill.org