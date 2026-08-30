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Mulled Wine and Murder Tours

Mulled Wine and Murder Tours

Enjoy an evening of "mulled wine and murder" by the glow of jack-o'-lantern light with food and beverage tastings from circa 1827-the year of Cherry Hill's infamous murder. A collaboration with the Siena Beverage Institute.

Be among the first to view the pumpkin art show--carved and painted pumpkins by local artists inspired by Cherry Hill and is murder-- and cast a vote for your favorite.

A murder-themed tour of the historic house will follow the tasting.

Historic Cherry Hill
25
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Historic Cherry Hill
523 1/2 S. Pearl St
Albany, New York 12202
5184344791
deborah@historiccherryhill.org
historiccherryhill.org