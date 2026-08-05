Movie Screening: Project Hail Mary

Join us for a screening of Project Hail Mary on our projector with popcorn, pretzels, candy, and a cash bar!

Included in your ticket is admission and seating at the movie, a soft pretzel, bag of popcorn, a box of candy's nd unlimited Photo Booth prints throughout the night.

Available for purchase are alcoholic beverages for 21+ as well as soft drinks and mocktails.

Evermore Hall is located on the top floor of the Ilium Building. Enter through the main entrance to the left of Ilium Bar & Brewing and take the elevator or stairs all the way up to the fifth floor.

Project Hail Mary (2026)

In the near future, astronaut Ryland Grace wakes from a coma afflicted with amnesia. He gradually remembers that he was sent to the Tau Ceti solar system, 12 light-years from Earth, to find a means of reversing a solar dimming event that could cause the extinction of humanity. Rated PG-13