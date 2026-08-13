Mountainfilm on Tour visits Hardwick, Massachusetts at The Center. Join us for an evening of inspiring and captivating films handpicked from the Mountainfilm festival in Telluride, Colorado.

Founded in 1979, Mountainfilm is one of North America’s longest-running documentary film festivals. Through the years, the festival has grown and changed to its current iteration – a thought-provoking weekend of film, art and ideas that leaves audiences with full cups and feeling inspired to create a better world. Each year after the festival, Mountainfilm on Tour hits the road sharing the year’s most inspiring short films with communities worldwide.

Mountainfilm on Tour – Hardwick will feature a collection of culturally rich, adventure-packed and inspiring documentary short films that align with Mountainfilm’s mission to use the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.