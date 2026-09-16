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Mother Ann Lee: Morning Star of the Shakers | Dance Performance

Mother Ann Lee: Morning Star of the Shakers | Dance Performance

Shaker Heritage Society continues to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Mother Ann Lee’s arrival to our site and the establishment of the Shaker movement in America with a performance by eba’s Maude Baum and Company Dance Theatre. Mother Ann Lee: Morning Star of the Shakers portrays the story of Ann Lee’s life and suffering through storytelling, music, and dance. The piece includes traditional Shaker song and dance that is performed by community members, as well as contemporary choreography and storytelling by professional performers. This piece premiered and was last performed in Shaker Heritage Society’s historic 1848 Meeting House over twenty years ago; and we’re thrilled to bring it back to honor the legacy of this inspiring and incredibly influential eighteenth century woman.

October 3 @ 6:30pm

October 4 @ 1:30pm

Shaker Heritage Society
$5-$25
06:30 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 04, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House Road
Albany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org