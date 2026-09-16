Mother Ann Lee: Morning Star of the Shakers | Dance Performance

Shaker Heritage Society continues to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Mother Ann Lee’s arrival to our site and the establishment of the Shaker movement in America with a performance by eba’s Maude Baum and Company Dance Theatre. Mother Ann Lee: Morning Star of the Shakers portrays the story of Ann Lee’s life and suffering through storytelling, music, and dance. The piece includes traditional Shaker song and dance that is performed by community members, as well as contemporary choreography and storytelling by professional performers. This piece premiered and was last performed in Shaker Heritage Society’s historic 1848 Meeting House over twenty years ago; and we’re thrilled to bring it back to honor the legacy of this inspiring and incredibly influential eighteenth century woman.

October 3 @ 6:30pm

October 4 @ 1:30pm