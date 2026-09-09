"Quietly dazzling performances light up Feldman's introspective minor masterpiece."

—Limelight Australia



For the Morton Feldman Centennial, the John Cage Trust and Bard Conservatory present a special concert by Darragh Morgan (violin) and Mary Dullea (piano) performing Feldman's For John Cage.

Morton Feldman (1926–1987) would be 100 this year. A great friend of John Cage's, the John Cage Trust, Bard Conservatory, and Culture Ireland present a rare opportunity to hear Feldman's rarely performed, exquisite work for violin and piano, For John Cage (1982).

Violinist Darragh Morgan, has been performing Morton Feldman's For John Cage internationally for over 20 years and his celebrated album release on Diatribe Records in 2020 with pianist John Tilbury, renowned as a peerless interpreter of Feldman's piano music. For this special John Cage Trust performance at Bard College's László Z. Bitó ’60 Conservatory Building, Performance Space, Darragh is joined by his long-term pianist partner, Mary Dullea, also of "the virtuosic Fidelio Trio" (Sunday Times).

This late afternoon concert offers an hour and twenty minutes of sheer bliss.