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Montage: Oh, the Places You'll Go!

Montage: Oh, the Places You'll Go!

The Smith College Department of Music presents Montage: Oh, The Places You’ll Go! for Family Weekend. Take a musical tour around the world with performances by the Glee Club, Chamber Singers, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Wailing Banshees, Jazz Ensemble, Handbells, and student a cappella groups Blackappella, Groove, Noteables, POCappella, Smiffenpoofs, Smithereens, Vibes.

John M. Greene Hall
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

SmithArts
artsinfo@smith.edu

Artist Group Info

artsinfo@smith.edu
John M. Greene Hall
60 Elm St
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063