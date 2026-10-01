Montage: Oh, the Places You'll Go!
Montage: Oh, the Places You'll Go!
The Smith College Department of Music presents Montage: Oh, The Places You’ll Go! for Family Weekend. Take a musical tour around the world with performances by the Glee Club, Chamber Singers, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Wailing Banshees, Jazz Ensemble, Handbells, and student a cappella groups Blackappella, Groove, Noteables, POCappella, Smiffenpoofs, Smithereens, Vibes.
John M. Greene Hall
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SmithArts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Artist Group Info
artsinfo@smith.edu
John M. Greene Hall
60 Elm StNorthampton, Massachusetts 01063