The Smith College Department of Music presents Montage: Oh, The Places You’ll Go! for Family Weekend. Take a musical tour around the world with performances by the Glee Club, Chamber Singers, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, Wailing Banshees, Jazz Ensemble, Handbells, and student a cappella groups Blackappella, Groove, Noteables, POCappella, Smiffenpoofs, Smithereens, Vibes.