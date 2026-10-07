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Miller Lecture in Art History with Dr. Tiffany Barber

Miller Lecture in Art History with Dr. Tiffany Barber

Data Consciousness and Luminous Abstraction
This lecture brings W.E.B. Du Bois's pioneering data visualizations into dialogue with Alma Thomas's luminous abstractions, tracing a shared commitment to visualizing Black life beyond statistical reduction or representational constraint. Dr. Tiffany E. Barber is an award-winning scholar, curator, and critic whose work reshapes how we understand race, gender, and representation. Reception to follow.

Campus Center Carroll Room
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Campus Center Carroll Room
Smith College Campus Center, 100 Elm St
Northampton, Massachusetts 01063
artsinfo@smith.edu