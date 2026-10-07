Miller Lecture in Art History with Dr. Tiffany Barber
Miller Lecture in Art History with Dr. Tiffany Barber
Data Consciousness and Luminous Abstraction
This lecture brings W.E.B. Du Bois's pioneering data visualizations into dialogue with Alma Thomas's luminous abstractions, tracing a shared commitment to visualizing Black life beyond statistical reduction or representational constraint. Dr. Tiffany E. Barber is an award-winning scholar, curator, and critic whose work reshapes how we understand race, gender, and representation. Reception to follow.
Campus Center Carroll Room
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Smith Arts
artsinfo@smith.edu
Campus Center Carroll Room
Smith College Campus Center, 100 Elm StNorthampton, Massachusetts 01063
artsinfo@smith.edu