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Mid-Orange Correctional Facility Ghost Hunt

Mid-Orange Correctional Facility Ghost Hunt

Opened in 1932 as New York's State Training School for Boys and later operated as the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility, this sprawling complex in Warwick has stood empty for years. Its dormitories, cell blocks and corridors are reported to hold the spirits of young inmates and forgotten prisoners. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour after-hours paranormal investigation of the facility from 8PM to 2AM, with professional ghost hunting equipment provided and the team guiding small groups throughout the night. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. $129 per person. Tickets are limited: https://www.hauntedrooms.com/new-york/ghost-hunts/mid-orange-correctional

Mid-Orange Correctional Facility
$129
08:00 PM - 02:00 AM on Fri, 15 Oct 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Haunted Rooms America
support@hauntedrooms.com
https://www.hauntedrooms.com
Mid-Orange Correctional Facility
900 Kings Highway
Warwick, New York 10990