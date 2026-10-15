Mid Hudson Animal Aid Goods and Services Auction

Mid Hudson Animal Aid Cat Sanctuary will be hosting their 27th annual Goods and Services Auction on November 8, 2026 at the Marlboro Community Center, 1520 Rte 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542.

Check in and Silent Auction begin at 1:00pm. Live Auction begins at 2:00 with many awesome lots: Pet Pampering, Themed Baskets, Sports Gifts, Wine and Dine baskets, Theater and Performing Arts tickets, Art and Antiques, Local Restaurant and Store Certificates. They will have soft drinks and amazing desserts available.

Advanced reservation payment may be made through Paypal (info@midhudsonanimalaid.org) or Venmo (@MidHudsonAnimalAid) for $15 PRIOR to the day of the event. Please make sure to note it is for the auction while securing your payment and include an email. Walk-ins are welcome the day of the event for $20.

This event is generously sponsored by: John Herbert Company

All proceeds to benefit MHAA Cat Sanctuary, a no - kill cat sanctuary in Beacon, NY.

For additional information, visit our Facebook page, our website: www.midhudsonanimalaid.org, or email us: info@midhudsonanimalaid.org .

