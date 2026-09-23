“Meet the Artist” with Lindsay Buchman and D’Angelo Lovell Williams (Woodstock AIRs)

On Thursday, October 1, we welcome Lindsay Buchman and D’Angelo Lovell Williams (current Woodstock AIRs) to “Meet the Artist.” Buchman will present her long-term project, Everything I’ve Ever Loved, exploring Southern California’s landscape through fragmented narratives of race, place, and adoption. She will have copies of her books, Earth Sky Plant Ground (2026) and Stratagems (an overture) (third edition, 2025), available for sale throughout the evening. Williams will present an overview of their work and artistic practice.