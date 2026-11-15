Math Movie Night
Math Movie Night
For over half a century, the Hampshire College Summer Studies in Mathematics (HCSSiM), a summer program for high schoolers, has had a tremendous impact on American mathematics and remains a paragon of questing for knowledge.
The Bard Math Circle is excited to share a documentary about one of the most prominent summer math programs for high school students. This film is suitable for all ages. Join us for this free Math Movie Night!
Campus Center at Bard College
04:15 PM - 06:45 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Bard Math Circle
Artist Group Info
yousefalhomsi89@gmail.com
Campus Center at Bard College
30 campus RdRed Hook, New York 12504
yousefalhomsi89@gmail.com