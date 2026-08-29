Market Day Craft Fair in Fishkill

Shop. Eat. Explore. And hear a Revolutionary War cannon roar!

Market Day Craft Fair returns to the Van Wyck Homestead Museum in Fishkill on Saturday, October 10! Browse handcrafted treasures from more than 25 artisans, enjoy homemade lunch and hot made-to-order apple fritters, listen to live music, tour a genuine Revolutionary War site, and see the firing of the museum’s new Revolutionary War howitzer cannon.

The event’s rain date is Sunday, October 11.

Inspired by the community markets of colonial America, Market Day brings craftspeople, neighbors, and visitors together on the historic grounds of the c. 1732 Van Wyck Homestead Museum. More than 25 arts and crafts vendors will offer unique handmade goods, including pottery, jewelry, woodworking, pressed-flower gifts, resin art, wreaths, soaps, candles, knitwear, quilted bags, painted planters, and home décor.

Come hungry! Fishkill Historical Society volunteers will serve homemade soups, chili, hot dogs, baked goods, and made-to-order apple fritters. The museum gift shop will also be outdoors with T-shirts, tri-corn hats, mob caps, and raffle tickets for local restaurant gift cards.

Musician Steve Kelman, who recently released his album Up From Water, will add to the festive atmosphere with an eclectic mix of blues, bluegrass, folk, country, and rock.

During the Revolutionary War, the Van Wyck Homestead served as headquarters for officers of the Fishkill Supply Depot, an enormous military complex that helped supply the Continental Army with the food, clothing, equipment, and other necessities needed to keep an army in the field.

Your day at Market Day helps preserve this history. The Fishkill Historical Society is a 100% volunteer-run educational organization, and proceeds from the fair support the preservation and upkeep of the Van Wyck Homestead Museum. As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, there’s no better time to help preserve one of Fishkill’s important Revolutionary War landmarks for generations to come.

