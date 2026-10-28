Marathon Reading: William Kennedy’s Roscoe

Join the NYS Writers Institute for a celebration of Roscoe, William Kennedy's landmark novel of Albany politics, circa 1945, in all its crooked splendor: the backroom dealings and no-bid contracts, the patronage and no-show jobs, the vote buying and bags of cash, the kickbacks, bribes and assorted inducements, not to mention the city-sanctioned gambling halls and prostitution rings!

The book will be read in its entirety by volunteer readers starting at 11 a.m. William Kennedy is scheduled to read the final pages.

Bring your favorite ward heeler, crooked judge, or any friend or relative looking for a place on the payroll!

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17

Albany Distilling Co.

75 Livingston Avenue

Albany NY 12207

Want to read? Sign up for a reading slot:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C45A4AD2FA3FBC16-64742927-public#/

No tickets required. Read a passage or just come by and enjoy the event.

ABOUT THE BOOK

“Thick with crime, passion, and backroom banter” (The New Yorker), Roscoe is an odyssey of great scope and linguistic verve, a deadly, comic masterpiece from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Ironweed.

It's V-J Day, the war is over, and Roscoe Conway, after 26 years as second in command of Albany's notorious political machine, decides to quit politics forever. But there's no way out, and only his Machiavellian imagination can help him cope with the erupting disasters.

Every step leads back to the past—from the early loss of his true love, the takeover of City Hall, the machine's fight with FDR and Al Smith to elect a governor and the methodical assassination of gangster Jack "Legs" Diamond.

Donations will be collected at the door to benefit the food pantry and free-meal outreach at Sacred Heart Church, 33 Walter St. in Albany, Kennedy’s childhood parish.

