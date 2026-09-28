Our world is careening at an accelerating pace toward a precipice of climate breakdown, ecological devastation, and gaping inequality. These are the results of a civilization based on exploitation, extraction, and separation. What would it take to replace it with a world system that set the conditions for all beings to thrive on a regenerated Earth—an ecological civilization?

Achieving an ecocivilization would require a transformation of our current economy, politics, and dominant culture, leading to a fundamentally changed world based of different values, goals, and collective behavior.

Sharing ideas from his recently published book, Ecocivilization: Making a World that Works for All, Jeremy will explore the vision of an ecocivilization: why we need it, its underlying principles, and what it might look like in practice. Beginning with core principles of life, expanding to general principles of ecosystems and human flourishing, then exploring specifics of what an ecocivilization might entail, Lent will show how it’s possible to envisage a coherent alternative civilizational framework that could allow all beings to flourish on a healthy, vibrant planet.

Far from being a utopian vision, Jeremy will show how, in every domain of civilization, ideas and practices are already being developed which, woven together into a cohesive whole, could create the framework for a better future for all. These “islands of coherence” provide trailheads toward the worldwide transformation we need.

Jeremy will discuss the work of the Ecocivilization Coalition, a worldwide alliance of changemakers founded in 2024 with the intention of turning this vision into reality. Envisaged as a transformation catalyst, its aim is to act as connective tissue: to serve, cohere, and amplify groups already actively engaged in worldwide political, cultural, and economic transformation—thus helping bring the change-making movement itself to a new level of effectiveness and empowerment.

Tickets sold on a pay-what-you-can basis, starting at $10.

Buy Tickets: https://www.universe.com/events/making-a-world-that-works-for-all-tickets-J26SW3?ref=universe-discover

More Info: https://centerforneweconomics.org/events/making-a-world-that-works-for-all/

