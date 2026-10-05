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Loubna Mrie: Journalist, author of Defiance: A Memoir of Awakening, Rebellion, and Survival in Syria

Loubna Mrie: Journalist, author of Defiance: A Memoir of Awakening, Rebellion, and Survival in Syria

Join the NYS Writers Institute for a conversation with Loubna Mrie, Syrian Arab journalist and author of Defiance: A Memoir of Awakening, Rebellion, and Survival in Syria (2026), an astonishing true story of revolt and non-conformity from a young woman raised to be loyal to a brutal regime, at unimaginable cost.

As a journalist, photographer, and frequent commentator on Syrian and Middle Eastern affairs, Mrie has published in The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, The Nation, The New Arab, and elsewhere.

4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29
University at Albany
Recital Hall, UAlbany Performing Arts Center
1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public.
Books will be available for sale. A signing will follow the conversation.

Cosponsored by the Journalism Program of the University at Albany Department of Communication.

Multi-Purpose Room, Campus Center West Addition.
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NYS Writers Institute
518-454-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/
Multi-Purpose Room, Campus Center West Addition.
University at Albany, 1400 Washington Avenue
Albany , New York 12222
5184425620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org