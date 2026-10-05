Loubna Mrie: Journalist, author of Defiance: A Memoir of Awakening, Rebellion, and Survival in Syria
Loubna Mrie: Journalist, author of Defiance: A Memoir of Awakening, Rebellion, and Survival in Syria
Join the NYS Writers Institute for a conversation with Loubna Mrie, Syrian Arab journalist and author of Defiance: A Memoir of Awakening, Rebellion, and Survival in Syria (2026), an astonishing true story of revolt and non-conformity from a young woman raised to be loyal to a brutal regime, at unimaginable cost.
As a journalist, photographer, and frequent commentator on Syrian and Middle Eastern affairs, Mrie has published in The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, The Nation, The New Arab, and elsewhere.
4:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29
University at Albany
Recital Hall, UAlbany Performing Arts Center
1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222
Free and open to the public.
Books will be available for sale. A signing will follow the conversation.
Cosponsored by the Journalism Program of the University at Albany Department of Communication.