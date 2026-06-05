Long Light: Live Music July 25 | Stroma and GARY

Join us July 25 for our third Long Light concert of the season featuring music by Stroma and Gary, bites by Chatham Provisions, and beer, wine, and mocktails for sale in the Art Omi Cafe.

Stroma is a three-piece band operating somewhere between shoegaze, noise rock, and experimental alternative music. Their songs drift through walls of feedback, hypnotic repetition, jagged rhythms, and sudden moments of clarity— creating music that feels both confrontational and deeply reflective.

Rather than leaning into nostalgia, Stroma pulls influence from multiple corners of underground music while carving out a sound distinctly their own. There are traces of the immersive textures of My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, the tension and abrasion of Dazzling Killmen, and the emotional weight of late-night indie rock, but the band avoids imitation in favor of atmosphere and instinct.

GARY is the musical collaboration of vocalist/guitarist Skyler Smith and guitarist Sam Wheeler. Formed in late 2024, the music mixes broad musical influences that range across decades from Bowie and The Stooges to early Flaming Lips, Built To Spill and Smog. GARY wraps confidently intimate vocals with textural guitars and cinematic tension, balancing moments of dreamy melancholy with accents of explosive energy.