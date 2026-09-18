Live Auction for the Woodstock School of Art
Live Auction for the Woodstock School of Art
Join us for an evening of art, music, and community — all in support of our Historic Barn Renovation. Bid on original works in a lively live auction led by James Cox, with music from DJ Major Mayhem and food by Stone Soup.
Friday, October 2 | 7:00 – 10:00 PM
The Senate Garage, Kingston
4 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401
Every dollar raised goes directly toward preserving and restoring our historic barn — which will serve as a cornerstone for our Artist-in-Residence, Scholarship, and Community Collaboration Initiative.
Admission Ticket – $25
Senate Garage
$25
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Woodstock School of Art
8456792388
nina.doyle@woodstockschoolofart.org
Senate Garage
4 N Front streetKingston , New York 12401
3477821378
inessa@chambermusiconthehudson.org