Live Auction for the Woodstock School of Art

Join us for an evening of art, music, and community — all in support of our Historic Barn Renovation. Bid on original works in a lively live auction led by James Cox, with music from DJ Major Mayhem and food by Stone Soup.

Friday, October 2 | 7:00 – 10:00 PM

The Senate Garage, Kingston

4 N Front St, Kingston, NY 12401

Every dollar raised goes directly toward preserving and restoring our historic barn — which will serve as a cornerstone for our Artist-in-Residence, Scholarship, and Community Collaboration Initiative.

Admission Ticket – $25